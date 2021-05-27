‘Moonlight’ star Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in new Hulu series

Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes is set to play Mike Tyson in new Hulu series Iron Mike.

Production on the eight-episode series is set to begin later this year, with Rhodes executive producing alongside his starring role, according to Variety.

Iron Mike is not related to the Tyson-backed drama series Tyson, which is set to star Jamie Foxx as the iconic boxer. The Rhodes-starring series, however, is unauthorised, with Tyson previously calling it “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation”.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorised mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post back in February.

“This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.”

He added: “Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorised story is in development and will be announced in the coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed.”

Iron Mike is created by I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers, while that film’s director Craig Gillespie will also direct the new series, with Margot Robbie also on board as executive producer.

The Foxx-starring series, which was originally floated as a biopic, was confirmed back in March as a TV series with Martin Scorsese joining both Foxx and Tyson on executive producer duties. Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce the series that will span all of Tyson’s life.