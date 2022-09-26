‘Mork And Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ creator dies

Mork and Mindy and Perfect Strangers creator Dale McRaven has died at the age of 83.

The writer and television showrunner died in his home in Porter Ranch, California, his son David told Variety. McRaven died from complications related to lung cancer.

McRaven co-created Mork and Minda with Joe Glauberg and Garry Marshall, which was a sitcom starring Robin Williams and Pam Dawber which ran for four seasons.

Advertisement

Perfect Strangers also ran as a sitcom on ABC, for eight seasons spanning 150 episodes. The series starred Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker, and began four years after Mork and Mindy wrapped.

The writer broke through in the industry in the mid-1960s, when he was hired by Marshall to work on The Joey Bishop Show alongside Carl Kleinschmidt. They would go on to work on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which won the pair a Writers Guild of America Award.

“It is easy to be inspired and in awe of Dale and his accomplishments, from his writings, TV Producer career, amazing photography, wonderful Art, and to his triumphs over the hurdles of his health,” McRaven’s niece, Grissyg Lizarraga, wrote in a 2014 blog post. “These are a few of the gold doubloons from Dale McRaven’s treasure chest of life.”

Dale McRaven is survived by his son, daughter, daughter-in-law, nieces and nephews and his grandchildren. He was buried at Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary & Memorial Park in Monrovia, California.

Earlier this month, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest actor Louise Fletcher died at the same age.