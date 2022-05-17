‘Ms. Marvel’ like ‘Lady Bird’, says star Iman Vellaini

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has compared the new MCU series to Lady Bird and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

Vellani will play Kamala Khan – the MCU’s first Muslim superhero – a Pakistani-American teenager based in New Jersey who becomes the titular Ms. Marvel.

Speaking to Zavvi in a new interview, the 19-year-old said the Disney+ series “really embraces the teen coming-of-age vibe”, also describing it as “John Hughes-esque”.

Advertisement

“It’s a lot more lighthearted than the other shows. We showcase that being a teenager is awkward, corny, and weird,” she explained.

“We are self-aware of how cheesy the show gets sometimes, but when you are growing up everything is so heightened – your emotions, crushes, friendships – it all feels so new. Minor inconveniences also feel like the end of the world.

The actress said that Ms. Marvel evokes “that feeling of when you are a kid just wanting to grow up,” adding: “When you are a teenager you think you know everything but you don’t as you haven’t lived yet. We really lean into that.”

Watch the official trailer below.

Vellani also revealed that the show’s crew consulted the cast regularly to make the series as realistic as possible.

Advertisement

“The creators and directors have done a great job in working with the cast, asking us to share our experiences and bring ourselves to the characters. It was very collaborative,” she said.

“We are pretty young and just come out of high school, so that made the show as authentic as possible.”

The series was written by Bisha K. Ali, and directors include Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

Beyond the Disney+ series, Kevin Feige confirmed Vellani will be reprising the role in future films in the MCU.