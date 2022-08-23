Korean series ‘My Fellow Citizens!’ getting adaptation, ‘The Company You Keep’ starring Milo Ventimiglia

ABC has ordered a new series titled The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia, based on the 2019 Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!.

On August 22, Variety reported that ABC has picked up the series for a full season, which is now set for a 2023 premiere, after it was originally ordered to pilot this year. The Company You Keep is set to star This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, alongside Catherine Haena Kim.

It is an adaptation of the 2019 South Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!, which starred Super Junior member Choi Si-won, Dr. Brain’s Lee Yoo-young and Kim Minjung (Mr. Sunshine).

The upcoming spy series shares a similar premise as its source material, which follows the romance and marriage between a conman and an undercover police officer, both parties unaware of each other’s true lives. Ventimiglia plays Charlie, who comes from a family of swindlers, while Kim stars as undercover CIA officer Emma, who is investigating a criminal connected to her lover’s family.



Ventimiglia previously tweeted a photo from the set of the series back in May, presumably taken while filming its pilot episode.

The Company You Keep will also star William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne and Polly Draper as Fran.

Ventimiglia is reportedly also set to executive produce the series with close friend and producer Russ Cundriff, with whom he founded and operates the production company Divide Pictures.

In other Korean screen adaptation news, earlier this month Mammoth Pictures was revealed to have acquired film and TV rights to adapt the Korean novella Diary Of A Murderer by Kim Young-ha. The same novella was previously adapted to film by South Korean director Won Shin-yeon as the 2017 movie Memoir Of A Murderer.