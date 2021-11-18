‘My Name”s Han So-hee in talks to join K-drama starring ‘Squid Game”s Wi Ha-joon

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon joined the cast of upcoming K-drama series K Project (working title), which might also star My Name.

Earlier today (November 18), JTBC reported that Wi had been cast in the forthcoming series, quoting an unnamed industry representative. The Squid Game actor’s agency MSTeam Entertainment later confirmed the news in a statement to Sports Today, adding that “the exact details are currently being sorted out”, as translated by Soompi.

K Project is set to be a thriller series set in an alternate dystopian reality where the youth are having their sovereignty and rights as human beings are being taken away against their wills. The series will be written by Kang Eun-kyung, who was behind the Dr. Romantic series, and is set to be directed by Stove League director Jung Dong-yoon.

Advertisement

Wi will be portraying the character of Tae-sang’s best friend, Kwon Joon-taek, who was born in a wealthy household but holds some resentment for his pro-Japanese family. Bonding with Tae-sang on the premise of feeling outcast, the two become close friends.

Meanwhile, My Name star Han So-hee is reportedly in discussions to join the series, according to a June report by Newsen. At the time, her company 9ato Entertainment said that the actress had “Han So Hee received a casting offer for [K Project] and is reviewing [the offer]”.

Itaewon Class‘ Park Seo-joon had also been reported to be in talks to join the cast since May, although there has been no news on his casting since.

K Project will reportedly begin filming in January next year. Aside from the forthcoming K Project, Wi Ha-joon has another project premiering on December 17 titled Bad And Crazy.

The actor saw his breakout role as detective Hwang Jun-ho on global Netflix hit Squid Game, which currently has a second season in the works.