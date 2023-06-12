‘My Name Is Earl’ star Ethan Suplee “ripped side open” in accident

My Name Is Earl star Ethan Suplee has revealed a gruesome accident saw his side “ripped open” in an accident.

Suplee had undergone a procedure to remove loose skin after losing 300 pounds in weight.

He then fell down a hill in an accident, and had his stitches accidentally ripped open.

Calling the ordeal a “total nightmare” in an interview with the Daily Star, Suplee said: “It was not fun at all. This is one of the things that is not widely discussed with massive weight loss. If somebody’s got to lose 10lbs, odds are they’re not going to have excess skin.

“I lost nearly 300lbs and I have not seen any instance of anybody losing that much weight and not having loose skin. I don’t believe there’s a single identifiable person who’s done that.”

The Wolf Of Wall Street star added: “Skin is an organ, when it grows it’s elastic so that we can store fat. For women, they’re extra elastic around their abdomen for if they get pregnant, and if it’s only stretched out for a short period of time it goes back.

“Once [the skin] grows to this new larger size, the idea of something taking it away is like saying, ‘I want to diet off my pinky finger.’ It’s an organ. Fasting doesn’t take away excess skin, oils and lotions and UV lights don’t take it away. It’s got to be cut off.”

He reflected: “That’s brutal, it’s not fun. I had an accident where I fell down a hill while I was recovering from this, and tore open my side.

“Everything that could go wrong with this, for me, went wrong. Then the other problem is, they can’t ever take all of it. I still have some loose skin. But I don’t have the gigantic flaps of excess skin now – they’ve taken the majority away.

“Now I have a fantastic amount of scars and loose skin and it’s like, ‘Okay, this is as good as I’m gonna get with this. I’m okay with this.'”