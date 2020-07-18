‘Mythbusters’ marathon to air in honour of late host Grant Imahara

The Science Channel and Discovery Channel will broadcast a Mythbusters marathon this weekend in honour of late host Grant Imahara, who died earlier this week, aged 49.

In an article published by The Hollywood Reporter on July 14, Imahara reportedly died following a brain aneurysm.

Imahara was a co-host of the popular science programme from its third season until 2014. As well as his work on television, he worked for Lucasfilm’s THX division and later joined the Industrial Light and Magic department.

A representative for Discovery Channel, which produces MythBusters, said in a statement issued on July 13 of Imahara’s passing, “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Beginning on July 17 until Saturday July 18, a total of eight episodes featuring Imahara will be broadcasted across both channels to commemorate the work of the presenter. According to Discovery, the episodes have been selected to highlight Imahara’s skills as an electrical engineer and roboticist.

Included in the marathon is Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011, a on-hour special that sees Imahara take viewers though the International Robogames Competition.

The marathon will conclude with an episode of the Netflix show White Rabbit Project, with Imahara co-hosted after he finished with Mythbusters.