‘Mythic Quest’: F. Murray Abraham accidentally called 911 on cast Zoom

F. Murray Abraham accidentally called 911 in the middle of a meeting on Zoom, Mythic Quest cast member Jessie Ennis has revealed.

Speaking to NME in a new interview about the show’s second series, Ennis said that veteran actor made the mishap during one of the cast’s many virtual production sessions held over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if anyone had inadvertently activated a filter during the meetings, Ennis responded: “No accidental filters but a lot of, ‘Hey you’re on mute’. And then there was one moment when we were figuring out how to shoot the quarantine episode, I’ve heard that F. Murray Abraham accidentally called 911.”

Elsewhere in the video interview Ennis discusses how her character, Jo, becomes even more power-hungry in the new season. “The way we handle it is very fun and silly,” Ennis teases.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney reprises his role as Ian, creative director of a video games developer company, for the next instalment of the AppleTV+ show.

Season two finds Ian and the newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) back in the office following lockdown, ready to build upon the success of their game Raven’s Banquet by launching a new expansion.

The second season will also explore C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciling some unresolved issues from his past and game testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) pushing the bounds of an office romance.

Mythic Quest is created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz and premieres on AppleTV+ tomorrow (May 7).