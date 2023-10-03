‘Naked Attraction’ boss responds to US backlash

Naked Attraction executive producer Darrell Olsen has responded to the show’s divisive reaction following its release in the US.

The dating show, which originally debuted on Channel 4 in the UK in 2016, sees a “picker” choose between six nude contestants who are gradually revealed from the feet up.

Six seasons of the show were released on US streaming service Max on September 20, sparking both praise for its diverse body positivity and criticism for its explicit nudity.

Asked whether he was surprised by the US response in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen said: “What’s happening in the States right now is [like how the UK reacted] seven or so years ago. You have, ‘I can’t believe this is onscreen’ – shock and outrage – mixed with, ‘This is quite amazing.’ The show isn’t for everyone, but everyone is interested in it.

“I think what will happen with you guys is, hopefully, what happened over here, where the ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this is on TV’ turns into, ‘It’s a pretty good show.’ Also the stories get better and we push more boundaries [in the latter seasons].”

When asked about criticism levelled at the show, namely whether Naked Attraction can be empowering when contestants are judging others based on their genitals, Olsen said he disagreed with this assessment.

“What it proves is that every person is different, and not just facially,” Olsen said. “We’ve all got different genitals. We’ve all got different big toes. It’s amazing. So there’s no reason to feel bad about yourself, and it’s empowering to see we’re all different.”

He added: “The irony of the show is, by having a load of people naked, it makes you feel better about yourself. Love Island is a fantastic show, but the cast looks amazing and then viewers feel a little bit bad about the way they look. We’re the complete opposite.”

Since it originally aired in the UK, Naked Attraction has been exported to various countries around the world, including Germany, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Russia and Sweden.

In the UK, the show is currently in its seventh season, which began in April this year.