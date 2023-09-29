‘Naked Attraction’ has finally come to America – and they’re stunned

Naked Attraction has arrived in the US, leaving first-time viewers well and truly shocked.

The Channel 4 reality show debuted in 2016 in the UK, but has only just found its way to the States. American audiences can now stream all seven seasons of the show on Max.

The basic premise of the game show sees a contestant choose their ideal date from six naked inviduals, with different parts of their bodies being revealed in successive rounds —and evidently, it’s a format that has taken US viewers by surprise.

“Whatever else I do in this life, at least I didn’t invent this,” wrote Kim Masters, an editor for The Hollywood Reporter, on X, later adding that the show “couldn’t be unseen.”

“Omg, I am so uncomfortable but can’t turn it off,” commented one viewer, while another wrote: “What is this show #NakedAttraction on Max? What a bizarre concept! This wouldn’t fly in repressed America.”

One viewer joked: “I’m watching Naked Attraction, and let me just say…. UK people. Y’all really are trashy like the rest of us.”

Another added: “This Naked Attraction dating show on Max is wild. Kinda totally opposite of Love is Blind. You see EVERYTHING in this one.”

UK fans of the show appeared to be amused by the reactions of US viewers, with one quipping: “I am so excited the US public is finally getting to know our greatest UK export – #NakedAttraction.”

Series seven of the hit game show aired on Channel 4 back in 2020 and broke new ground by welcoming back former contestant Sarah, who returned after transitioning.

“I’ve done the show, Sarah has done the show, and David has done the show, and actually we really are quite different people,” she said. “So although I am a returning picker, it’s actually two different people doing it.”