‘Naruto’ soundtracks to get first digital release outside Japan this week

Milan Records has announced that it will release 19 soundtracks from the popular Naruto anime franchise on digital globally for the first time ever.

The record label shared the news via an Instagram post on Monday (September 20), confirming that the soundtracks will arrive on streaming platforms on Friday (September 24).

“This is the first time that all these albums are made available digitally for fans worldwide!” reads the post caption. Previously, the franchise’s soundtracks were only available in Japan.

“We are working on a few more Naruto surprises for you,” teased Milan Records.

Pitchfork has further detailed Milan Records’ announcement, sharing that the 19 soundtracks will cover the original Naruto anime series which ran from 2002-2007, scored by Toshio Masuda; sequel series Naruto: Shippuden (2007-2017) and ongoing spin-off Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, both scored by Yasuharu Takanashi.

The released soundtracks will also cover several Naruto animated films, including Naruto The Movie: Ninja Clash In The Land Of Snow, Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – The Will Of Fire and Boruto: Naruto The Movie.

Milan Records is a Los Angeles record label that specialises in film scores and soundtrack releases. An imprint of Sony Music Masterworks, it’s released soundtracks for The Green Knight, Lupin and Parasite. Other notable anime soundtrack releases under Milan Records include My Hero Academia, Akira and Attack On Titan.

In other anime news, Netflix recently announced that it has enlisted Hayley Atwell to voice the iconic Lara Croft character for its upcoming Tomb Raider anime. The series, which has yet to receive a release date, will pick up where the video game reboot trilogy left off, and will follow Croft 25 years after the appearance in her first ever game.