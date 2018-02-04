Natalie Portman spoofs Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown in SNL skit

Fans have previously compared the two.

Natalie Portman performed on Saturday Night Live (SNL) last night (February 3) in a series of skits, including one where she plays Millie Bobby Brown‘s character Eleven, from ‘Stranger Things‘.

Last week, it was reported that the actress would be hosting the show, with Dua Lipa as musical guest.

Fans have recently been sharing the similarities between a young Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown, suggesting that they are, in fact, the same person.

However, people expected Brown to one day impersonate Portman, and not the other way round.

Portman played a punk Eleven in last night’s show, in a skit called ‘Stranger Things 3’, which saw her introduce herself to the other special children with: “I’m Eleven. I can move objects with my mind but it gives me tiny nose bleeds.”

“I can start fires with my mind, but every time I do, I throw up in my mouth a little,” responds Fourteen, with Nine revealing: “I can read people’s minds, but every time I do, I fart a little.”

The actress also returned to the show with another rap video, following her first one in 2006, where she rapped about smoking weed, driving under the influence and cheating on tests at Harvard.

Fast forward 12 years and yesterday’s rap – ‘Natalie’s 2nd Rap’ – features the actress revealing she’s matured a lot thanks to being a mother, before calling the interviewer a ‘bish’ and launching into a rap about dildoes on switchblades, ‘xannies dissolving in her Pinot’ and smoking weed during labour.

The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg joined her again, just like in 2006’s skit.

Portman ends the rap sticking a #TimesUp pin into the interviewer’s head.

Here’s the original rap from 2006:

Portman recently opened up about experiencing “sexual terrorism” after filming ‘Leon’, aged just 13.

Speaking at the Los Angeles leg of the Women’s March 2018 she revelaed how her first fan mail involved a “rape fantasy” written by a man, that a local radio station launched a countdown to when she was “legal to sleep with” and how critics wrote about her “budding breasts” in reviews.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out about Drake, saying: “He’s just a great person.”

The actress opened up about her friendship with the rapper in a recent TV interview.