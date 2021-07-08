Fans have paid tribute to Glee star Naya Rivera on the first anniversary of her death.

The actor was 33 when she accidentally drowned while on holiday in California.

She had rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru with her five-year-old son. However, when staff found the overdue vessel later that afternoon, she was not on board. Five days later, Rivera’s body was recovered from the lake in California on July 13.

Today (July 8), fans of the former Glee actor have tweeted their respects.

“One year without Naya, this beautiful strong star. Miss you so much angel,” wrote one fan.

one year without naya, this beautiful strong star. miss you so much angel💛 REMEMBER NAYA RIVERA pic.twitter.com/jvCjfJdZ9I — charlie🌸 pink for miranda (@gilsuspenders) July 8, 2021

Another fan tweeted their appreciation of Rivera’s embodiment of her Glee character Santana. “Nobody could’ve played the role of Santana Lopez like Naya Rivera because she WAS the role,” they wrote. “Naya fought like hell to make Santana standout and we all won because of that.

nobody could’ve played the role of santana lopez like naya rivera because she WAS the role. santana would NOT be the icon that she is if it wasn’t for naya. naya fought like hell to make santana standout and we all won because of that — hannah ミ☆ (@sournaya) July 7, 2021

Elsewhere, Rivera’s family have spoken out on the anniversary of her death. Her mother Yolanda Previtire told Good Morning America: “There are no words to describe what we’re going through.”

She then added:”I literally wake up every morning, and it’s almost like a restart button. I have to shake it off … one foot at a time.”

Previtire praised Rivera’s Glee co-stars for their support throughout the past year.

In April, the cast reunited to pay tribute to late actor at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards. The segment was introduced by Demi Lovato, who guest-starred on Glee as Santana’s girlfriend Dani.

“The character Naya played was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time and her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women all over the world,” Lovato said.