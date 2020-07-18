Naya Rivera fans to hold vigil for the late actress

A vigil has been organised by fans of Naya Rivera to take place at Lake Piru, California, where the actress tragically died, aged 33.

Rivera, an actress, model and singer, was best known for her breakout role as Santana Lopez in Glee.

Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday July 8 after taking a boat trip at the popular waterway with her four-year-old son, Josey. The child was found asleep on the boat three hours after it had been rented. Rivera’s body was found on July 13 after local officials commenced a recovery mission.

In a tweet posted by the fan page NayaRiveraArmy, an invitation was given to attend a vigil on Saturday August 1 to “celebrate her life and see the joy she brought to many of her fans”.

“It’s a little far away mostly to give people that are travelling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this,” the account wrote.

“Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn’t mean you can’t be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go!”

It’s a little far away mostly to give people that are traveling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this. Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn’t mean you can’t be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go! pic.twitter.com/gXfEh1sBIh — NayaRiveraArmy (@NAYAarmy) July 16, 2020

It’s not known if any of Rivera’s family will attend the vigil, however, several of the actress’s Glee co-stars were seen visiting the sight the day her body was found. In a tragic coincidence, the day of Rivera’s passing was also the anniversary of the death of Glee actor Cory Monteith, who died from a drug overdose in 2013.