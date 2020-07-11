GAMING  

NBC say they have “no plans” to reboot ‘The Office’

The network is fully launching its streaming service Peacock next week

By Rhian Daly
The Office US
John Krasinski, B.J Novak, Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, and Rainn Wilson in ‘The Office’ CREDIT: Alamy Stock Photo

NBC has confirmed they currently have “no plans” to reboot or revive the US version of The Office.

The American adaptation of the British show first aired 2005 and ran for nine seasons, culminating in 2013.

The network, which was the sitcom’s US home, is set to fully launch its own streaming service Peacock on July 15. Recently its other shows Parks & Recreation and 30 Rock have either aired one-off revivals or have announced them.

Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute in 'The Office'
Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute in ‘The Office’ CREDIT: Getty Images

NBC’s director of original content has officially put paid to fans hopes that The Office could be the next show to be brought back. “We have not talked specifically about The Office reboots for Peacock,” Bill McGoldrick said.

“We’ve talked about things we can do to support The Office once it gets to our service but a reboot has not come up specifically for Peacock. Lots of those ideas have been bandied about with people internally and with Greg Daniels and people associated with the show. As you can imagine, there are lots of creative ideas. We haven’t landed at any one right now.”

Daniels, the creator of the US version of the show, said earlier this year that fans expectations of what a reboot would entail weren’t “realistic”.

“I think people were assuming that an Office reboot would [involve] … getting the entire cast back together and just continuing where we left off,” he said. “We’re probably not going to get every single character back, they’re all doing all these cool things.

“I don’t think people’s expectations of getting back in the saddle and doing more episodes of the same show was going to be realistic.”

Meanwhile, a teaser for the one-off revival of 30 Rock was shared yesterday (July 10). The special reunion episode will air on Thursday (July 16) as part of NBC’s Upfront TV stream.

