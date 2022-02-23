NCT’s Doyoung lends his voice to the OST of ‘Soundtrack #1

NCT’s Doyoung has contributed a song to the soundtrack of the upcoming romance K-drama series, Soundtrack #1.

Yesterday (February 22), the vocalist released a live music video for his the solo track, a ballad titled ‘A Little More’. “Even when I was pretending to be brave, pretending to be bold / Trying to not be so obvious but it seems like my face can’t hide it,” Doyoung croons, accompanied by an orchestra.

‘A Little More’ is the seventh track released as part of the upcoming Disney+ K-drama. Other idols who have lent their voice to Soundtrack #1’s original soundtrack include Kyuhyun of SUPER JUNIOR and Davichi.

Soundtrack #1 revolves around a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks after unexpected circumstances. As the pair spend more time together, they begin to question their relationship as the line between friends and lovers grows increasingly blurry.

The drama stars My Name’s Han So-hee and ZE:A’s Park Hyung-sik, and will be helmed by Kim Hee-won – best known for directing Vincenzo (2021) and The Crowned Clown (2019). Its script was written by Ahn Sae-bom, who appears to be making her screenwriting debut with the series. Soundtrack #1 is set to premiere sometime this March.

Doyoung, meanwhile, is also set to star as the male lead in a new romance K-drama series for streaming service TVING. SM Entertainment recently confirmed that the NCT member will be joining the cast of To X Who Doesn’t Love Me (literal title) as its male lead, Jung Shi-ho.

“I’m truly grateful that another valuable opportunity to act has come my way,” Doyoung said of his upcoming K-drama, as translated by Soompi. “For the sake of my fans and the people who believe in me, I will do my utmost so that I can show you good things.”