Ncuti Gatwa confirms he’s leaving ‘Sex Education’

Ncuti Gatwa has confirmed he will be leaving the cast of Sex Education.

The actor shared a post on Instagram yesterday (February 8) of the trailer door for his character in the series, Eric Effiong, on his last day of filming.

“Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength,” Gatwa wrote in the caption. His Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood wrote in a comment: “My heart hurts badly”.

Gatwa will appear in the fifth season of the beloved series, and it is not currently clear whether Sex Education will return for more seasons.

The actor is playing the 15th Doctor in Doctor Who, making his first appearance in the long-running sci-fi show in the 60th anniversary special, due to air this November.

The episode will also star David Tennant as the 14th Doctor after Jodie Whittaker regenerated into the form of the 10th Doctor in her final episode, which aired in October to coincide with the centenary of the BBC.

Ncuti Gatwa will then star in his first official episode of Doctor Who over the festive period later this year.

Neil Patrick Harris previously told Variety that Ncuti Gatwa will be the show’s first gay Doctor. “I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious. He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor,” he added.

Harris is also set to appear in the 60th anniversary special, having previously worked with Davis on last year’s It’s A Sin.