Ncuti Gatwa recalls advice from David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker after ‘Doctor Who’ casting

Ncuti Gatwa has recalled a congratulatory phone call from David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker after he was announced as the new star of Doctor Who.

The BBC revealed that the Sex Education actor was set to play the titular role in the beloved series in May of last year, taking over from Whittaker.

Gatwa made his debut as the fifteenth doctor opposite Tennant in the episode ‘The Giggle’ this month, but is set to officially take the reins as the next Time Lord for this year’s Doctor Who special Christmas episode, premiering December 25 on Disney+.

Advertisement

Gatwa has since revealed that he received a supportive phone call from his predecessors after he was announced as the next Doctor.

“Thank God for that call on that day,” he recently told Empire Magazine. “Because it was such a huge day for me, and they just wrapped me up in warmth like a welcome blanket.”

Whittaker in particular had one simple piece of advice for the newcomer: “Embrace the madness.”

Elsewhere in the interview the Barbie actor opened up about being “wracked with nerves and anxiety” when he started filming.

“I was very, very nervous and questioned everything I did. I’d always want another take,” he said. But after “building up stamina”, he said things are already moving more smoothly for Season 2, which “feels very fun, very enjoyable, very like it’s in my body”.

Advertisement

He continued: “I’m far less stressed. I’m enjoying it now. Oh my God. This is actually the most fun role in the world!”

Gatwa will also be the first gay Doctor, according to Neil Patrick Harris. “He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor,” he said.