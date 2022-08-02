Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor Who: “Super cool, a sexier Doctor”

Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor Who, actor Neil Patrick Harris has revealed.

The How I Met Your Mother star was recently revealed as the latest cast member to join the 60th anniversary special of the sci-fi series, which is set to air in 2023.

The upcoming episode will mark Gatwa’s debut as the titular Time Lord, after showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed the news back in May.

Advertisement

Little is known about Gatwa’s portrayal of the iconic time traveller, but Harris has assured fans that the 14th Doctor will be a groundbreaking one.

On meeting the former Sex Education star, Harris told Variety: “I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious.

“He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.”

Gatwa is next set to appear in Margot Robbie-led Barbie film, and one of his co-stars is particularly excited about his Doctor Who casting.

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the upcoming film, sang Gatwa’s praises during a recent appearance on The One Show.

Advertisement

“Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it,’ said Gosling.

The actor was also recently pictured wearing a t-shirt of Gatwa as Doctor Who.

“Dolls supporting Doctors,” Gatwa wrote in an Instagram post. “Yass king. As if I couldn’t love him anymore.”

Davies shared the same picture on social media and joked that he would sue Gosling over the “illegal” merchandise.

“This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules.”

Gatwa was announced to be taking over from Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who back in May. Russell T Davies, who revived and ran the show between 2005 and 2010, will also return as showrunner, succeeding Chris Chibnall.