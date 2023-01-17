Netflix announces 2023 slate of Korean movies and dramas, including ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ and ‘Black Knight’

Netflix has unveiled its slate of upcoming Korean dramas and movies set to premiere in 2023.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2022

Earlier today (January 17), the streaming platform teased 30 upcoming Korean titles arriving in 2023. Among these are highly-anticipated dramas like Gyeongseong Creature and Black Knight, as well as new seasons of previous hits like 2020’s Sweet Home, 2021’s D.P and last December’s The Glory.

First teased in mid-2021, monster thriller series Gyeongseong Creature will finally premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023. Led by top actors Han So-hee (Nevertheless, My Name) and Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class), the upcoming drama sees the pair teaming up against a creature born out of human greed in the darkness of post-war Korea in 1945.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’s Claudia Kim, veteran actress Kim Hae-sook and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game, Little Women) are also set to star in the upcoming Netflix original.

Dystopian science fiction series Black Knight is also arriving on Netflix in the second quarter of the year. The much-anticipated series stars Kim Woo-bin as a legendary delivery driver, who holds the fate of the last remaining inhabitants of the Korean Peninsula in his hands after air pollution makes the outside world unliveable.

Premiering in just a few weeks is Love to Hate You, an upcoming romantic-comedy starring Kim Ok-vin (Arthdal Chronicles) and Yoo Teo (Dr. Brain). The series, due out on February 10, will follow the story of a blossoming romance between a rookie lawyer at an entertainment law firm and a distrustful A-list actor.

Also dropping soon is part 2 of Song Hye-kyo revenge-thriller The Glory, which originally premiered in December 2022. Other dramas set to return for second seasons are D.P. and Sweet Home, which will arrive in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 respectively.

Other upcoming K-drama titles include Bloodhounds (The King: Eternal Monarch’s Woo Do-hwan), Celebrity (starring Park Gyu-young and CNBLUE’s Kang Min-hyuk) and Queenmaker (The World of The Married’s Kim Hee-ae), all due out in the second quarter of 2023.

Advertisement

The third quarter of the year will see the premieres of time-travel romance A Time Called You (led by Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been), colonial drama Song of The Bandits starring Island’s Kim Nam-gil and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Mask Girl (Go Hyun-jung).

Meanwhile, Bae Suzy-led Doona! is due to arrive in quarter four, along with Daily Dose of Sunshine (Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin) and Goodbye Earth (Yoo Ah-in, Hospital Playlist’s Ahn Eun-jin).

Non-Netflix original K-dramas hitting the platform in 2023 also include the ongoing Crash Course In Romance, Behind Your Touch, The Good Bad Mother, King the Land, Destined With You and See You In My 19th Life.

Six Korean films have also been announced for 2023, including the highly-anticipated JUNG_E, arriving later this week (January 20). Other titles are Unlocked, Kill Boksoon, The Match, Believer 2 and Ballerina.