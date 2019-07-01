It will potentially be DC Entertainment's most expensive TV project ever

The Sandman comic book series is getting the silver screen treatment from Netflix, according to reports.

Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, which were published by DC Comics between 1989 and 1996, are reportedly set to be made into a TV series by Netflix in a deal with Warner. Bros Television.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Netflix has signed what sources have described to the publisher as a huge financial deal with Warners for the production of a live action TV series.

The Sandman follows Dream (the titular Sandman) who sets out to rebuild his unconscious realm after being imprisoned in an occult ritual for decades.

Gaiman will reportedly serve as an executive producer on the TV project alongside David Goyer, who was originally enlisted to produce a film version for New Line starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt (the movie was shelved in 2016 over creative differences).

The Hollywood Reporter added that Netflix and Warner Bros. declined comment “as a formal deal has not yet closed”.

The showrunner is set to be Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy). The Sandman has reportedly been ordered straight-to-series at Netflix.