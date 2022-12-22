NewsTV News

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+: These are the UK’s most-streamed shows of 2022

From 'Harry & Meghan' to 'The Rings Of Power'

By Chris Edwards
The Lord Of The Rings
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power'. CREDIT: Amazon Studios

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have revealed the UK’s most-streamed shows of the year.

Viewing figures were published by audience research organisation BARB, indicating how each streaming service has performed in the UK in 2022.

Topping the most-watched list for Netflix is Harry & Meghan, the recently released docu-series featuring revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Figures show that the first episode was watched by an average 4.5 million people in the first week following its release on December 8.

That’s over a million and a half more than the season five premiere of The Crown, which amassed 2.8 million viewers earlier this month.

Harry & Meghan beat off competition from Netflix’s other major releases, including the latest series of After Life (4.1 million), Stranger Things (3.9 million) and Bridgeton (3.4 million).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share revelations in new Netflix series ‘Harry & Meghan’. Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Over at Amazon Prime, the most-watched show of the year was Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, which amassed 3.2 million viewers for its first episode in September.

The most expensive TV series of all time, The Rings Of Power took viewers back to the Second Age of Middle-earth, following events that occurred thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings.

Meanwhile, on Disney+, it was Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi that clinched top spot, with an audience of 3.1 million people in the first week of its release in May.

The series, which received mixed reviews, charted the adventures of the Jedi Master before the events of original Star Wars movie.

You can see the most-streamed shows in the UK below:

1. Harry and Meghan (4.5m)

2. After Life (4.1m)

3. Stranger Things (3.9m)

4. Bridgerton (3.5m)

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (3.2m)

6. Obi-Wan Kenobi (3.1m)

