Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+: These are the UK’s most-streamed shows of 2022

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have revealed the UK’s most-streamed shows of the year.

Viewing figures were published by audience research organisation BARB, indicating how each streaming service has performed in the UK in 2022.

READ MORE: Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022

Topping the most-watched list for Netflix is Harry & Meghan, the recently released docu-series featuring revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Advertisement

Figures show that the first episode was watched by an average 4.5 million people in the first week following its release on December 8.

That’s over a million and a half more than the season five premiere of The Crown, which amassed 2.8 million viewers earlier this month.