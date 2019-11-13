"We look forward to telling wholly original stories"

Viacom has announced a multi-year licensing deal that will place Nickelodeon content such as a new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-based TV special on Netflix.

The US media conglomerate, which is weeks away from completing an expected merger with CBS Corporation (to be called ViacomCBS), will yield original animated feature films and TV series based on existing Nickelodeon library characters as well as newly created ones, reports Deadline.

Animated specials based on Viacom-owned Nicklodeon’s original material, including Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, have already aired on Netflix.

Netflix and Viacom’s Paramount Pictures are also working on a multi-picture deal that would see them build on a deal that has already yielded movies including To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Melissa Cobb, Netflix vice president of original animation, said in a statement: “Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit.

“We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

Netflix Animation’s 2019 slate includes family animated feature Klaus, kids animated series Dino Girl Gauko, adult animated film I Lost My Body, and Fast & Furious Spy Racers from DreamWorks.