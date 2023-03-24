Netflix announce ‘You’ season five as showrunner confirms it will be Joe Goldberg’s final goodbye

Netflix has announced You will be renewed for a fifth season, however, it will spell the end of Joe Goldberg’s story.

Announcing the news on Friday (March 24), the streaming giant confirmed that the smash-hit thriller would grant Joe Goldberg one final outing to finish his story. This is something that was in line with how the show’s creative team “always conceived it [the show] as a five-season journey”.

Recapping the end of season four, a press releases teases a new and dangerous adventure for Joe, stating: “There across the pond, the genre-hopping drama threw him into a one-percent skewering whodunit that forced him to finally accept he’s not a good man — an undeniable truth he avoided for far too long.

“At the season’s conclusion, Joe returned to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and a dangerous new lease on life — a life he’s finally admitted is fundamentally immoral, something that Badgley is excited about exploring.”

“I think it sets us up to actually have a really great finale season,” Badgley is quoted as saying. “Can his inner monologue evolve some now? What does it mean for him to accept himself?”

There are some changes heading into the show’s final run, as executive producer Sera Gamble, who created You with Berlanti, is stepping down as showrunner. Gamble is quoted as saying she wants to focus on developing other projects. You writers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take over showrunning duties.

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” said Gamble.

She added: “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley.

“I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

You season four has been a hit on Netflix, and has remained in its top 10 most-watched global TV shows (in English) for five weeks since its release. It currently sits in the number one spot, accruing 64 million hours of viewing in the current weekly chart alone.

There is no release date slate for You season five at this date, though seasons one – four are available to stream on Netflix now.