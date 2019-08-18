Agent King: Netflix announces animated Elvis Presley spy series

We're all shook up...

It’s an unlikely premise, but Netflix has announced details of an animated spy series following the espionage adventures of one Elvis Presley. Yep, you heard us.

The upcoming Agent King follows the King of Rock n Roll as he performs to adoring crowds in the day, before transforming by night into an undercover agent who is tasked with keeping America safe.

The show, which sees Elvis’ wife Priscilla Presley and John Eddie acting as co-creator and executive producer, was announced on August 16 – the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’ untimely death in 1977.

Priscilla said: “From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world. Agent King lets him do just that.”

She added: “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

While an air-date is yet to be confirmed, the announcement comes after Baz Luhrmann confirmed casting on his upcoming biopic of The King. Austin Butler, whose previous credits include Jim Jarmusch’s latest zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, will play the star in the as-yet-untitled film.

Butler will appear in the film alongside Tom Hanks, who will play Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker.