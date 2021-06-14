Netflix announces first-ever WitcherCon for fans of ‘The Witcher’

Netflix and video game developer CD Projekt Red have shared details of the inaugural WitcherCon.

The virtual event will bring together fans of The Witcher, which spans Netflix’s TV series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels as well as the video game franchise.

WitcherCon premieres at 7pm CEST (6pm BST) on July 9, with streams happening on YouTube and Twitch. The second stream, which also airs on Twitch and YouTube, will begin at 3am CEST (2am BST) on July 10. Fans will be able to watch the event across the two streams, with each one containing exclusive content.

A press release states that “a variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen” will be included. Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes snippets, and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise are also promised.

Elsewhere, fans will get the chance to learn more about the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer as well as season two of the Netflix series. Fans will also learn more about the anime Witcher spinoff film, Nightmare Of The Wolf.

A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6wxsW9ZH26 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

The news comes days after Netflix released a teaser clip of the forthcoming second series. The footage hints at a dark and dangerous future for Ciri, Princess of Cintra.

The fantasy show began filming its anticipated second season in the UK last year. In first-look images shared last October we were shown the new era of Henry Cavill’s character, Geralt of Rivia, wearing brand new black armour.

Production has reportedly finished on the second edition of the hit fantasy show. No release date has been announced.