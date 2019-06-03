The new series will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

Netflix has announced that it is working on a new anime series with the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

The adaptation of Magic: The Gathering – a popular, 25-year-old fantasy game – will be executively produced by Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo whilst the lead writers on the project will be Henry Gilroy (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jose Molina (Agent Carter).

Meanwhile, Yoriaki Mochizuki (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) will be the supervising director on the project.

Speaking about the project, the Russo brothers said: “We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us.”

According to Netflix, the brothers will “oversee the creation of a new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Speaking about the project, Netflix’s head of anime programming said: “Magic is a beloved global franchise with a massively engaged fan base that has only continued to grow over the last 25 years.

“There’s no one better suited to bring this story to audiences around the world than Joe and Anthony Russo, whose talent for genre storytelling is unmatched, as demonstrated by their central role in creating some of the biggest box office hits of all time.”

Back in April, the initial cast for Netflix’s new live-action Cowboy Bebop series was announced. The original science-fiction anime series premiered in 1998 and ran for 26 episodes. It was set in 2071 and followed a group of bounty hunters who chased criminals through space from their spaceship called Bebop.

The new series will be comprised of 10 episodes, two of which will be directed by Alex Garcia Lopez (The Witcher, Daredevil). Cowboy Bebop’s original director Shinichiro Watanabe will serve as a consultant on the new version. Christopher Yost, the head writer of Marvel’s animated series The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, will reportedly write the script.