Viewers react as Netflix begins cracking down on account sharing

Netflix has been receiving major backlash for the announcement of their new rules for any subscribers who wish to share their passwords and accounts.

In a statement posted by Netflix, they explained: “Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United Kingdom.

The streaming giant said a Netflix account was “for use by one household” and those wanting to share theirs must pay £4.99 to do so.

Breaking: Netflix has begun rolling out its password sharing crackdown in multiple regions including the United States. pic.twitter.com/QkX8rfVdnD — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 23, 2023

They continued to explain: “It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”

Since the announcement of the account sharing fee, Netflix has begun receiving backlash. Unhappy customers took to social media to express their annoyance with the new rules that have been implemented. “Netflix is over” commented one person on twitter while another said “I think I speak for everyone when I say we WILL be cancelling.”

The news does not come as a shock. Back in February, Netflix announced details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations.

NETFLIX IS OVER — Jefe Minaj (@jefeminaj) May 23, 2023

i think i speak for everyone when i say we WILL be canceling — Himbo (@thehimboman) May 23, 2023

Slow clap to Netflix for debuting their password sharing crackdown in the shadow of WBD introducing Max. — mkorn (@MKorn19) May 23, 2023

Netflix was like, "oh youll pay for password sharing but we're dedicated to giving you more great content!" The content – pic.twitter.com/fD1RoucHKz — shboogies 🍸 (@shboogies) May 23, 2023

you made me do it netflix 😤 pic.twitter.com/EASXPhSRCU — Jose (@josertorresb) May 23, 2023

The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users from sharing passwords across several devices would arrive last year. The mechanics of the new system were shared on their website but due to the uproar on social media over the proposed plans, the streaming giant admitted some of these were shared in error.

They stated: “For a brief time yesterday, a help [centre] article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru went live in other countries,” Netflix said of the page. “We have since updated it.”