Netflix announces premiere date for original K-drama ‘Black Knight’

Netflix has announced the premiere date for its upcoming original K-drama series Black Knight.

Black Knight, based on the the popular 2017 to 2019 webtoon Delivery Knight, follows the adventures of legendary deliveryman ‘5-8’ and the refugee Sa-wol in a future, dystopian Korea that has been devastated by severe air pollution. The series will premiere globally on May 12, exclusively on Netflix.

The series will star Our Blues actor Kim Woo-bin as ‘5-8’. He will be joined by Taxi Driver‘s Esom as a major at the Defence Intelligence Command and Dinner Mate actor Song Seung-heon as the lone heir to an oppressive conglomerate that rules the world. It will be helmed by director Cho Ui-seok, known for films such as Master and Cold Eyes.

“I felt immense happiness while filming this series, and I sincerely hope that our collective efforts resonate with the viewers, and they too relish every moment of it, just as I did,” said Kim, per a Netflix press release.

Netflix first teased Black Night easier this year, when it unveiled its full slate of Korean shows and movies for 2023. Among them were new seasons of hits like 2020’s Sweet Home and 2021’s D.P, as well as the highly-anticipated dramas Gyeongseong Creature.

Meanwhile, the popular Netflix K-drama The Glory recently topped the streaming service’s most-watched Non-English TV series list for a third week straight. Meanwhile, the newly released action thriller The Night Agent is the most-watched English-language TV series, knocked Season 4 of You off the top spot.