Netflix cancels ‘Spinning Out’ after one season – fans campaign to save the show

Spinning Out has been cancelled by Netflix, following the release of the first season just last month.

The figure skating drama premiered on the streaming platform on January 1, and was confirmed to not be returning for more following the Netflix practice to assess shows after a month’s worth of viewing statistics, according to Deadline.

Spinning Out follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario) as a competitive figure skater aiming for Olympic victory but struggling with her mental health and relationships. The show was created by former competitive figure skater Samantha Stratton.

Evan Roderick, January Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Sarah Wright Olsen and Svetlana Efremova also star.

Fans of the show have since launched a campaign to appeal the decision, with petitions and Twitter trends.

“Many fans would agree, ‘Spinning Out’ presents many issues we rarely get a glimpse of on TV today,” reads one Change.org petition. “It’s refreshing to see such a well-done series on a sport (figure skating), which is most often overlooked in itself while including the raw and intense struggles that can come along with it.”

“Netflix needs to keep shows like ‘Spinning Out’ going because they truly create a strong and supporting fan base- a community of individuals who will produce continual support for the shows that they connect with and love so deeply.”

#SaveSpinningOut has started trending on Twitter, with fans echoing the sentiment of the petitions. One writes, “I don’t understand why @netflix spend time and money creating new GOOD shows, and then cancel them. Only to promote the old bad ones…. Never been so into a series before. Realistic, needed, talks about mental health issues and struggles at home. #SpinningOut #SaveSpinningOut.”

I don’t understand why @netflix spend time and money creating new GOOD shows, and then cancel them. Only to promote the old bad ones…. Never been so into a series before. Realistic, needed,talks about mental health issues and struggles at home. #SpinningOut #SaveSpinningOut — Marthe ◟̽◞̽ (@98Marthe) February 4, 2020

This isn’t the first time widespread support has poured in for fan-favourite shows axed after one season. Fans have been ardently fighting for the renewal of Anne with an E, the series loosely based on Anne of Green Gables, and the Mad Max-inspired Daybreak only lasted one season as well.

Elsewhere, The Witcher was renewed for another season before the first was released – the new episodes are due for release next year.