Netflix cancels creepy French horror series ‘Marianne’ after one season

Netflix‘s horror series Marianne will not be returning for a second season, its creator has confirmed.

The show’s first season, which premiered on the streaming platform in September 2019, follows the unnerving story of a famous French horror novelist called Emma (played by Victoire Du Bois).

Marianne‘s first run secured a 93% critic score and an 88% rating from viewers on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this success, the series’ creator and director Samuel Bodin took Instagram to confirm that Marianne would not be returning.

Captioning a still from the show, he wrote: “There won’t be a second season for MARIANNE. We are very sorry and sad about that. But we will see you in other stories…”.

Within the comments section, fans of the series’ first run aired their frustrations over the disappointing update.

“This was such an outstanding series! What a royal disappointment and missed opportunity for Netflix to support art as horror,” said one viewer. Another called for fans to “boycott Netflix”, stressing that “we need more Marianne in our lives”.

A hit with fans and critics alike, Marianne also garnered praise from none other than Stephen King.

“If you’re one of those sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job,” he tweeted last year. “There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

NME‘s Alex Flood applauded the series upon its release, writing in his review that “although [it’s] stuffed with jump-scares and gory violence, Marianne doesn’t ever seem tacky.

“In fact, the psychedelic dream sequences which force Emma to ponder whether she’s alive or dead have an existentialist thread running through them that you won’t find in other more mainstream horror series – here’s looking at you, American Horror Story. So, although there’s conventional frights-a-plenty, Marianne has more depth and a meatier narrative.”