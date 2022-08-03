Netflix cancels teenage vampire series ‘First Kill’ after one season

Netflix has cancelled teenage vampire series First Kill after one season.

According to Variety, the streamer made the decision based on the show’s viewing figures compared to the cost of production.

The news comes almost two months after Netflix released all eight episodes of the first season in early June.

Based on a short story from horror writer V. E. Schwab, First Kill centred on a young vampire named Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), who falls for a monster hunter named Calliope (Imani Lewis), just as she’s expected to make her first blood-sucking kill.

The series also starred Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen and Roberto Mendez.

Felicia D. Henderson and Schwab served as executive producers, alongside Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss.

The series received middling reviews from critics and currently holds a 58% approval rating on review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Confirming the cancellation in a social media post, cast member Dominic Goodman thanked the show’s fans for their support.

To all the First Kill fans; I have nothing but love for every single one of you! Thank you all for taking the show in as your own, seeing you all feel seen made all the hard work and hours worth it🫶🏽❤️til the next project 🚀 — Dominic D. Goodman (@dominicdgoodman) August 3, 2022

In other Netflix news, the streaming platform recently reported a loss of nearly one million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022 (the three-month period between April 1 and June 30).

Although this update came as a surprise to many, Netflix had already projected a loss of two million subscribers. As such, the eventual figure turned out to be much lower than originally anticipated.

In a letter to shareholders (via Variety), Netflix revealed it has 220.67million subscribers globally and is expecting to report gains in the third quarter, projecting a boost of one million subscribers from July 1 to September 30.