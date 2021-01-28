Netflix has confirmed Lupin is returning for part 2 this summer.

The streaming giant shared the news today (January 28) on social media, simply writing “Lupin Part 2… this summer!” alongside a photo of lead actor Omar Sy in character.

Lupin premiered on Netflix on January 8, 2021, releasing the first five episodes of the mystery thriller series in one go.

Five more will follow later this year, although the specific release date has not been confirmed.

The story follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a professional thief and the only son of a Senegalese immigrant who came to France to find a better life for his child.

Assane’s father is then framed for a crime by his employer and takes his own life. Lupin follows Assane, inspired by gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, vowing to get revenge on the family who killed his father.

Lupin quickly became the first French series to reach the top 10 most viewed titles on Netflix in the US, sitting at No.3 on January 10.

The series was ranked at number one in France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Sweden, as well as Canada, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa.

George Kay and François Uzan created and wrote all five episodes in the series, which is also inspired by Arsène Lupin by Maurice Leblanc.

Alongside Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, and Vincent Londez also star in the series.

Stay tuned for more updates on a specific release date as they come in.