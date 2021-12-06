Netflix has revealed the release date for the upcoming Vikings spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla, and has also dropped some brand new images too.

The show, which is set a century after the events of the main History series, brings on board Sam Corlett (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher) as Freydis Eriksdotter and Leo Suter (Sanditon) as Harald Sigurdsson.

Netflix has now confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla, which was made by the original show’s creator Michael Hirst, will arrive on the platform on February 25, 2022.

Additionally, in a new set of official images we get a taste of the conflict to come. Take a look below:

VIKINGS: VALHALLA – February 25, 2022

Set 100 years after the original series, Valhalla chronicles the journey of some of history’s most famous Vikings – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Sigurdsson as they fight for survival and glory. Here’s your first look. pic.twitter.com/ds18i4oB2Q — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

Fans were given a previous teaser for the series back in September, which shows Eriksson captaining his boat across rough waters.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “The all-new VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.”

The series will also star the likes of Caroline Henderson, Jóhannes Hauku Jóhanesson, Pollyanna McInosh, Asbjørn Krogh, David Oakes, Pääru Oja, Louis Davison, Julian Seager and James Ballanger.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig shared a social media clip of two fans raving about the show in the background while he was in a restaurant, before revealing he went over to surprise them.

“These two started raving about #vikings as @laurendludwig and I sat about 10 feet from them. Of course I had to go up to them after to stay thank you for making my damn day,” he explained. “They flipped and it was absolutely awesome.”