Watch the slick new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ live-action adaptation

Netflix has released its first official trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

The trailer, revealed on Wednesday (October 27), kicks off with Spike Spiegel (John Cho) speaking to an old acquaintance, Ana (Tamara Tunie), about his new career as a bounty hunter.

The rest of the trailer – soundtracked by the iconic jazzy theme of the anime by Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts – shows Spike and Jet meeting Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), agreeing to team up with her, Spike and Vicious (Alex Hassell) recreating an iconic action scene from the anime series, and much more.

Check out the trailer for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop below.

The new trailer comes a week after a three-minute teaser was released. The “Lost Session” teaser was a montage featuring the show’s three main characters fighting off syndicate members in style, all while delivering witty one-liners and arguing with each other.

The 1998 anime Cowboy Bebop follows the story of Spike Spiegel, who runs a spacefaring ragtag crew of bounty hunters that includes ex-cop Jet Black, con artist Faye Valentine, precocious hacker Radical Edward, or Ed, and a corgi dog named Ein.

Netflix’s live-action adaption of Cowboy Bebop will premiere on the streaming platform on November 19, and will feature Yoko Kanno’s iconic soundtrack, as well as official Japanese dubs from the anime’s original cast of voice actors.

On October 21, Netflix released all 26 episodes of the Cowboy Bebop anime on its platform for the first time ever as part of its lead-up to the live-action series.