Netflix to crack down on password sharing

But don't worry, apparently it'll be in a "consumer-friendly way"

Netflix are reportedly set to crack down on the sharing of passwords for the streaming service.

The service has said it’s trying to implement rules, but in a “consumer-friendly way”.

In a new interview discussing their Q3 2019 earnings, which you can watch below, the service announced that it was keeping an eye on password sharing, and looking to crack down on the practice.

For now, the number of devices that a Netflix account can stream on are limited, but passwords are able to be shared infinitely.

It’s not clear yet how or when a crackdown might start to appear, but it seems like the streaming service are intent on making something change.

