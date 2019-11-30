Trending:

Netflix are releasing a new docuseries about America’s most haunted places

The series is made by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment

Will Lavin
Amityville
The Amityville Horror house. CREDIT: Paul Hawthorne/ Getty Images

Netflix are reportedly going to be releasing a docuseries about America’s most haunted places.

According to JoBlo’s Arrow in the Head, the streaming giant has acquired the rights to a new docuseries from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s company, Imagine Entertainment.

The series will be directed by Joe Berlinger, the man behind Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile.

Currently untitled, the series is described as “a gritty and meticulous study of some of America’s most notorious haunted locations.”

While no further information has been made available, there is speculation as to which of America’s most haunted places the series will include.

JoBlo notes that perhaps it could feature the original house that inspired James Wan’s The Conjuring, which was recently snatched up by a couple who plan to renovate the Harrisville house in Rhode Island and open it up to visitors and investigators later this year.

In other horror news, the new film from Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez is being described as “The Shining set in the White House.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Evil Dead director’s next film, which doesn’t yet have a title or release date, will also feature former Fear The Walking Dead writer Shintaro Shimosawa as head of production.

