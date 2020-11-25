Netflix doubles its spend on UK film and TV in 2020

Netflix has doubled the amount of money spent on making TV shows and films in the UK this year.

The streaming giant will have spent $1billion (£750million) by the end of 2020, as its production chain continues to soldier on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Major UK successes for Netflix include The Crown, which just released its fourth season, and Sex Education and The Witcher, both set to drop new seasons in 2021. Over 50 shows are reported to have been in production throughout 2020.

“The UK is an incredibly important market to Netflix and we are proud to be increasing our investment in the UK’s creative industries,” said a spokesman for Netflix, via The Guardian.

“The Crown, Sex Education and The Witcher are among the shows that have been made in the UK this year and will be watched by the world. These shows are a testament to the depth of talent that exists here.”

The financial report also noted that Netflix has spent an estimated $17billion in total on the production and licensing of films and TV shows throughout 2020. The budget for the UK is the second biggest for one country, after the US.

It was also confirmed that a third of all Europe-based Netflix productions are made in the UK.

Sex Education is set to return early next year for a third season, while there is no confirmed release date for season two of The Witcher yet – stay tuned for updates on the series as they come in.