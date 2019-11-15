Netflix to edit ‘The Devil Next Door’ documentary after criticism from Polish Prime Minister

Mateusz Morawiecki accused the series of "rewriting history"

Netflix has announced it’s set to edit its new documentary The Devil Next Door after it came under criticism.

The show concerns a Ukrainian man named John Demjanjuk, who was accused of being the notorious Nazi guard Ivan The Terrible.

Upon the show’s release, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the series of “rewriting history” and criticised its use of historically inaccurate maps in an open letter to Netflix.

“There is no comment or any explanation whatsoever that these sites (on the map) were German-operated,” Morawiecki wrote, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“As my country did not even exist at that time as an independent state, and millions of Poles were murdered at these sites, this element of The Devil Next Door is nothing short of rewriting history.”

Netflix has now confirmed via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that it will be editing sections of the series in order to be more historically accurate.

“We are hugely proud of The Devil Next Door and stand by its filmmakers, their research and their work,” Netflix began.

“In order to provide more information to our members about the important issues raised in this documentary and to avoid any misunderstanding, in the coming days we will be adding text to some of the maps featured in the series.

The streaming service continued: “This will make it clearer that the extermination and concentration camps in Poland were built and operated by the German Nazi regime who invaded the country and occupied it from 1939-1945.”