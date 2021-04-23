Netflix teases Ewan McGregor as designer Halston in Ryan Murphy series

Netflix has shared a first look of Ewan McGregor as fashion designer Halston – check it out below.

The actor will be playing the main role in Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming limited series Halston, following the designer’s hedonistic lifestyle in the 1970s and 1980s.

The show is set to look at Halston’s journey with his name, and the battle he faced when it was threatened to be taken away from him.

Take a look at the first photos here:

He would do anything to make a name for himself. Ewan McGregor is Halston. May 14 pic.twitter.com/YR9LWYNTPv — Netflix (@netflix) April 23, 2021

The supporting cast includes Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert and Vera Farmiga as Adele.

Ryan Murphy is an executive producer on the series, alongside Ian Brennan, Sharr White, Christine Vachon, Eric Kovtun and McGregor.

Halston will be directed by Daniel Minahan, who is also a producer on the project.

Murphy most recently released One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series Ratched, and screen adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom.

In a two-star review of The Prom, NME said: “Numerous reviews will describe the film as ‘feel-good’.

“But the truth is that when all 132 minutes have slumped over the finish line, you feel bad: bad that so much money was spent on the film; bad that no one told Corden about his accent; and bad for the people who wrote ‘Give It Some Zazz’.”

Halston will be released worldwide on Netflix on May 14.