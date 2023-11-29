Netflix fans are raving about this new binge-worthy Swedish crime thriller

The new Netflix show, A Nearly Normal Family, has been widely praised by viewers.

Based on M. T. Edvardsson’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, the six-episode miniseries follows the Sandell family – comprised of lawyer Ulrika (Lo Kauppi), priest Adam (Bjorn Bengtsson) and their teenage daughter Stella (Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors) – as their lives are turned upside down after Stella is accused of murdering her 32-year-old boyfriend Chris Olsen (Christian Fandango).

The miniseries shows the Sandell family’s lives unravel as their own secrets are brought to light while they attempt to protect their daughter and keep their picture perfect family together.

“Binged all of A NEARLY NORMAL FAMILY on netflix. it was good enough to keep me watching so yeah, check it out if you’re looking for something new. it’s six episodes & deals with sexual assault & murder,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another added: “Just finished watching a nearly normal family on Netflix, it was absolutely brilliant.”

“I’m binging A Nearly Normal Family, still in my pajamas and back in bed, while my husband occasionally dumps clean clothes on my lap for me to fold. This is teamwork,” another said. You can check out more reactions below.

Kathy and I finished a Swedish series on Netflix. "A Nearly Normal Family" is excellent. There are 6 episodes.

Fans of the series took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the show. One user wrote: “I binged it last night. Pretty good IMO.” Another shared: “I loved it! It was so good binged it all in one night.”

A Nearly Normal Family has received an 86 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with one reviewer saying: “I had to watch all episodes in one go. Six episodes. Always dying to know what happens next. Great acting. Great storyline. Easy watching. Got into it immediately unlike many things I watch.”

Though the series received mostly glowing reviews, some viewers were not so keen on it. One viewer on Reddit said: “I enjoyed the series but some of the character development was sparse and led to really giant leaps for the viewer.” while another said: “It’s alright, nothing amazing, nothing terrible. Something to watch if you want intrigue.”

Another viewer shared: “A very predictable and generic storyline right from the get-go that didn’t live up to the positive reviews I came across, but at only 6 episodes it went by fast.”

Elsewhere in Netflix news, the reality series Squid Game: The Challenge has become the most-watched show on the platform this week.