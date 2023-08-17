Netflix shares first trailer for ‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime series featuring original cast

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series.

The trailer was unveiled yesterday (August 16), and comes just a few months ahead of the series’ release, which has now been confirmed for November 17 exclusively via the streaming platform.

While the trailer doesn’t give much of the show’s plot away, it features scenes identical to Edgar Wright‘s 2010 live-action film, titled Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. That film starred Michael Cera in the titular role, with supporting performances from Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. Mark Webber will return as Stephen Stills, alongside Alison Pill as Kim Pine, and Johnny Simmons as Young Neil.

Watch the trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below.

First announced last year, Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming anime series will see Edgar Wright returning to executive produce, with series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley writing and animating.

The live-action film’s full cast are also returning to voice their respective characters in the series. The cast boasts the likes of Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Keiran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Jason Schwartzman, Satya Bhabha and more.

In July 2020, the film’s cast reunited over Zoom in a virtual reunion hosted by Wright to celebrate the film’s anniversary and to raise money for the non-profit Water for People.