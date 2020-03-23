News

Hacked Netflix users complain they can’t get support because of coronavirus shutdowns

Streaming site has reduced customer support hours

Sam Warner
Netflix logo (Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)

Netflix users that have been hacked have taken to social media to complain about support being received amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With people stuck at home due to the crisis, many have used the streaming platform as an escape to pass the time – though, for an unfortunate few, accounts have been hacked.

However, many have complained about Netflix’s reduced customer support hours during the crisis, meaning they are not able to resolve their issues.

In a previous statement, Netflix explained (via ComicBook): “The COVID-19 crisis has meant that thousands of our customer support agents are unable to work, or are now having to work from home. So our wait times are higher than normal. We’re working hard to provide the best support we can under the circumstances, and apologize for the delays you are experiencing.

“We’re now offering live chat and online Help Center support only globally. Shifting to chat instead of phone support allows our agents to help more people while working from home. We know this is less convenient for some members, but we will be able to help more people more quickly this way.

“Given the shortage of agents, we’re also having to reduce our support hours. This will vary depending on the country you’re in – and as we experiment with what works best given the current crisis.

Netflix coronavirus

“Your support is very important to Netflix. So we’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work through these issues.”

Meanwhile, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos recently revealed that the coronavirus had caused a “massive disruption” to its production after shutting down filming on all of its current projects.

“It’s been a massive disruption,” he said on CNN’s Reliable Sources. “Every one of our productions around the world are shut down. I believe that’s unprecedented in history. And we have a lot of folks who have found themselves suddenly and without notice to be out of work.”

However, Sarandos said he didn’t foresee “any disruption” to content over the next few months, though admitted that there could be issues for content down the line if the situation goes on for longer than anticipated.

“We work pretty far ahead. You know, we deliver all of our shows with all episodes at once,” he continued. “So, we’re pretty far ahead. So we don’t see any disruption in our output over the next few months. You know, maybe later in the year, if this progresses long, you’ll start feeling some of that as the physical production is not operating.”

Netflix are among a host of companies halting production on upcoming release dates due to Covid-19. See a full list of affected films and shows here.

