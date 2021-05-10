Netflix in talks to pick up ‘The Circle UK’ following show’s cancellation

Netflix is currently in talks to pick up the UK version of The Circle after Channel 4 announced its cancellation last week.

The streaming giant currently hosts the US version of the reality TV series. Now, the production company behind the show, Studio Lambert, has confirmed to Digital Spy that discussions are currently underway regarding The Circle UK’s future.

“The second season of The Circle US is doing very well on Netflix and we are in talks with Netflix about the future of the show in both America and in the UK,” a Studio Lambert spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“We are grateful to Channel 4 for all they did to help launch this innovative and entertaining format.”

Channel 4 cancelled the show after three seasons, saying it has a “responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas”. The show has been hosted by Emma Willis since its second season.

“The Circle has been a huge hit for young audiences and has grown successively over three seasons on Channel 4, consistently outperforming slot averages,” a Channel 4 statement read.

“We’re incredibly proud to have worked with Studio Lambert North and Motion Content Group to invest in such an innovative show and to have given it a springboard for its international format success.”