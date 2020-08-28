Netflix is inviting fans to call in for a “live-in nanny” position in the lead-up to The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The second chapter of horror anthology series The Haunting of Hill House was teased earlier this week when a newspaper ad surfaced, claiming to be hiring an au pair.

Posted on the show’s Twitter account, the advert reads, “Seeking au pair for two perfectly splendid children at the Bly Manor residence. Manor is located on the English countryside. Position begins immediately,” and posts a phone number to ring.

Help wanted. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/tJzkwLGPf5 — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 26, 2020

When calling the number, the listener is met with a pre-recorded message from Amelie Smith, who will be playing Flora Wingrave in the next season.

“Hi, you’ve reached the Wingrave family at Bly Manor,” she begins. “We’re not here right now. If you’re calling about the open nanny position, interviews will be conducted by our Uncle Henry in five days. It’ll be perfectly splendid. We can’t wait to meet you.”

Describing the upcoming season, showrunner Mike Flanagan told Vanity Fair, “At its foundation, the Haunting series is very much about haunted spaces and haunted people. The way we make those things dance together is really going to be what’s uniform about Hill House and Bly.

“Outside of that, though, it was really important for all of us not to play the same notes we played for the first season. The first season is very much entrenched in family dynamics and death and grief and loss and child trauma. We all collectively felt like we’d said everything we wanted to say about that.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor will air worldwide on Netflix later this year.