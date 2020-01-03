Netflix is accepting applications to work on ‘The Witcher’ – could it be you?

Netflix have announced they are looking to hire someone to work security on their new original fantasy series The Witcher.

Adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling novels, The Witcher TV series follows Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter who takes down scary beasts for money. The books have also been successfully made into video games, with the franchise ranking amongst the highest-grossing on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Fans of the show now have the opportunity to apply for a job working on set in the role of “Associate Witcher, Security.”

The job post reads: “Are you a self-motivated, results-oriented lone wolf? Do you have a passion for problem-solving and monster-slaying (literally and figuratively)? Does the intersection of a silver sword with magical beasts excite you? If so, read on for an exciting job opportunity from Netflix!”

Expanding on the role, Netflix says the candidate will be “one of many witchers responsible for the tracking and removal of all manners of monsters, beasts, demons, rogues, and more,” and that they, “must have your own equipment! A horse, two swords, and a variety of potions are a must, while armours, chains, and other tools are recommended.”

The perfect candidate will need to “hold a four-year degree from an accredited Witcher school or have equivalent life experience,” and “be able to lift several hundred pounds overhead repeatedly.”

They must also “have an innate understanding of the lesser evil and the greater good,” among other things.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Find out more about the role and how to apply on the Netflix jobs page.

Meanwhile, The Witcher debuted on Netflix last month, and the show’s creator is already talking about a second instalment.

The show arrived to huge praise, with one fan saying it “makes ‘Game of Thrones’ look like two drunks fighting”

A second season of the show has already been confirmed, and, speaking to Digital Spy, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has discussed what a new series might look like.