Netflix is looking at cracking down on password sharing

Netflix is trialling a new feature aimed at cracking down on password sharing.

It comes after users reported seeing a screen saying: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Users can verify that they are allowed to access the account by a code, sent via text or email.

The aim is to crack down on ineligible users, although a final decision has yet to be made as to whether the company will roll this out across its network.

O no. Netflix doing the purge?!? pic.twitter.com/XXlHtfgfsy — chante most (@DOP3Sweet) March 9, 2021

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, allow users to create multiple profiles within the account, but the terms and conditions specify they are meant to be used by people in the same household.

The streaming service first started looking at the idea of cracking down on password sharing in 2019.

At the time, the streaming service said it was trying to implement rules, but in a “consumer-friendly way”.

Netflix gained almost 37 million new subscribers in 2020 and now has more than 200 million subscribers around the world.

