Netflix is making a TV show about the origins of Spotify

Netflix has commissioned a new limited series on the story of Spotify.

The as-yet-untitled show will be based on the book Spotify Untold by Swedish business reporters Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud.

Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon launched Spotify in 2006 at the apex of online music piracy. The tech entrepreneurs would go on to head-up the popular music service that heralded the industry’s streaming revolution.

Yellow Bird UK, a division of pan-European group Banijay, will produce the Swedish and English-language series for Netflix. Berna Levin will executive produce and Per-Olav Sorensen will direct [via The Hollywood Reporter].

Levin said in a statement: “It’s the story of how a small band of Swedish tech industry insiders transformed music — how we listen to it and how it’s made — it is truly a tale for our time.

“Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it’s about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalized, digitized world.”

In other news, earlier this month Spotify revealed its biggest artists and songs of the last decade, with Drake and Ed Sheeran coming in as the most-streamed acts of the 2010s. They’re followed by Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem in the top five.

On the most-streamed tracks run-down, Sheeran took the crown from Drake due to ‘Shape Of You’ clocking up a whopping 2.4 billion streams, overtaking the 1.7 billion hits held by the Canadian artist’s ‘One Dance’.