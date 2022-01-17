Netflix is raising its prices again in America

Netflix prices are set to go up for users in the US, with subscribers on all plans being affected.

The streaming site last raised its prices in North America in October 2020, with the company confirming that it was putting them up now so it “can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options”.

Those on the basic plan, which only allows for viewing on one device at a time in standard definition, will have their subscription increased by $1 (£0.73) from $8.99 (£6.57) to $9.99 (£7.30) per month, while its standard tier, which provides HD streaming on up to two devices simultaneously, goes from $13.99 (£10.23) to $15.49 (£11.32).

The premium plan (allowing streaming on four devices at once in up to 4K quality and downloading on up to four phones or tablets) increased more: $17.99 (£13.15) to $19.99 (£14.61).

The changes take effect immediately for all new subscribers to Netflix, while existing users will be impacted by them over the next few weeks.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

The increase has been announced a year after the streaming service raised prices for UK users, with the standard monthly package going up from £8.99 to £9.99, while its premium plan went from £11.99 to £13.99.

Price increases help to fund Netflix’s massive push for content, and the latest news comes as the streamer increasingly competes with rivals such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and more.

It comes after a big year for Netflix, with the company achieving its most-watched series ever in Squid Game, while Red Notice became the most-watched film within its first 28 days of release and had the biggest opening day for a Netflix movie.